Jeremy Jordan to Return to Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour

Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan will return to the cast of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre, reprising his performance as Seymour in the off-Broadway revival. Jordan, who reopened the production as Seymour in 2021 following the pandemic shutdown, will take over the role for eight weeks only from July 25-September 17. Tony winner Matt Doyle, who currently leads the production, will play his final performance on July 16.

Jordan is best known for originating the role of Jack Kelly in Newsies on Broadway (Tony nomination). His other Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde, Waitress, and American Son. He has also been a series regular on a number of TV shows including CW’s Supergirl, NBC’s Smash, and Disney’s Tangled.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken, this award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. The musical tells the Faustian tale of an assistant florist who comes under the sway of a bloodthirsty plant.

Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour, Joy Woods (Six) as Audrey, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S, Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon. Rounding out the company are Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, Weston Chandler Long, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Michael Iannucci, Kevin Pariseau, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.