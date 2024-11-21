Jeremy Jordan and Jason Gotay to Play Brothers in Floyd Collins on Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Jeremy Jordan will star in the forthcoming Broadway production of Floyd Collins, which is set to begin previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 27 ahead of an official opening night April 21.

Jordan is currently playing Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, but has set his departure date for January 19. He will again play the title role, leading a cast that includes lookalike Jason Gotay (presently of Teeth) as his brother, Homer Collins. The shrewd casting is by the Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer who became trapped deep underground in Kentucky circa 1925. The musical features music and lyrics by Adam Guettel (Days of Wine and Roses), with additional lyrics, book, and direction by Tina Landau. It premiered in 1994 at the American Music Theater Festival before an off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons in 1996. This production marks its Broadway debut.

In addition to Jordan and Gotay, the cast features Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, and Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes. The ensemble includes Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell, and Clyde Voce.

Floyd Collins will have sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ray Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua and music direction by Ted Sperling. Bonnie Panson will be the stage manager.