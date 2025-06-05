Jennifer Lopez-Led Movie Musical Kiss of the Spider Woman Releases Trailer

The film is set for theatrical release on October 10.

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Jennifer Lopez plays Aurora in the film adaptation of the John Kander, Fred Ebb, Terrence McNally musical, written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon (Chicago, Dreamgirls). Diego Luna (Y Tu Mamá También) and Tonatiuh (Promised Land) also star. Watch the trailer below:

Based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, Kiss of the Spider Woman won the 1993 Tony Award for Best Musical, and earned Tonys for Kander and Ebb (score), McNally (book), and stars Chita Rivera, Brent Carver, and Anthony Crivello.

Set in an Argentinean prison, it tells the story of Molina, a gay window dresser who escapes his sentence via a fantasy world in his mind that’s centered around a diva named Aurora.

Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy, and Greg Yolen are the film’s producers. Bill Condon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mark Scheinberg, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Whitney Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Courtney Baxter, Diego Luna, D. Matt Geller, Pamela Thur, Sam Weisman, Daniel Weisman, and Margaux Weisman serve as executive producers.