Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, Emily Skinner, and More to Star in Suffs on Broadway

Casting has been announced for the Broadway production of Shaina Taub’s musical Suffs, beginning performances March 26 at the Music Box Theatre ahead of an April 18 opening.

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Suffs — with book, music, and lyrics by Taub — is the story of Alice Paul, Carrie Catt, Inez Milholland, and the other historical suffragists who fought for the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, allowing women the right to vote. The production had a sold-out world premiere at the Public Theatre in 2022, though reviews were mixed, with our critic saying, “Taub pulls down the sails to return to the nuts and bolts of an interesting but plodding story,” where “style and substance end up separating like oil and water.”

Once again leading the company will be writer Taub as Alice Paul, alongside Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dadashi as Doris Stevens, aygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay, Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin, Hawley Gould as the alternate Alice Paul, Dana Costello, Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Ada Westfall, Christine Heesun Hwang, Kirsten Scott, Housso Semon, and D’Kaylah Unique Whitley.

Hannah Cruz will take over the role of Inez Milholland, originally played by Phillipa Soo, with Kim Blanck playing Cruz’s original role, Ruza Wenclawska. Emily Skinner also joins the cast for the Broadway run as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, taking over for Aisha de Haas.

The production will have a largely new creative team compared to the Public Theater engagement, with choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Jason Crystal and Sun Hee Kill, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music supervision/music direction by Andrea Grody. All are new to the show except Kill and Grody.