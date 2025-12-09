Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns, Lisa Howard Join Paper Mill's Come From Away

Paper Mill Playhouse announced the complete cast and creative team for Come From Away, running February 4-March 1, with an opening night on February 8.

Come From Away, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community in a small Newfoundland town after 9/11. In this production directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds, the actors will play instruments live onstage.

The cast will feature Tony nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country) as Beverley/Annette, Andréa Burns (In the Heights) as Diane, John El-Jor (We Live In Cairo) as Kevin J./Ali, Nick Gaswirth (Ragtime) as Oz, Lisa Howard (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Beulah, Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS) as Janice, Kent M. Lewis as Nick/Doug, James Moye (Bull Durham) as Claude, Jason Tyler Smith (Come From Away US tour) as Bob, David Socolar as Kevin T./Garth, Erica Spyres (Carousel) as Bonnie, and Rema Webb (The Music Man) as Hannah. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

The creative team includes music director Sam Groisser, scenic designer Nate Bertone, costume designer Michelle J. Li, lighting designer Paige Seber, hair, wig, and makeup designer Emilia Martin, and sound designer Kevin Heard.