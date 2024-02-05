Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Star in New York Premiere of Still Off-Broadway

Colt Coeur announced the New York premiere of Still by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award). Still will run April 13-May 18 at DR2 Theatre.

Following a run at the Dorset Theatre Festival in 2023, Tony Award nominee Jayne Atkinson (The Rainmaker) and Emmy Award nominee Tim Daly (Coastal Disturbances) will be reprising their roles as Helen and Mark in this new play. Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled, but Mark is running for congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid.

Still features scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, lighting design by Reza Behjat, and sound design by Hidenori Nakajo.