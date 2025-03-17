James Taylor Jukebox Musical in the Works From Playwright Tracy Letts

Fire & Rain, a new jukebox musical using the songs of James Taylor, is in the works from playwright Tracy Letts and director David Cromer.

Details about the project, which is in early development, are scarce, but the show is described as featuring “an original story” (as well as, presumably, the song that gives the show its title).

Letts is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of August: Osage County, and the dramatist behind Bug, Killer Joe, Linda Vista, and The Minutes.

The much-loved songs in Taylor’s catalogue also include “Sweet Baby James,” “Carolina in My Mind,” “Millwork,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” and covers like “You’ve Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You).”