Jamaal Fields-Green to Take Over Title Role in the First National Tour of MJ

Fields-Green becomes the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the national tour, and in London’s West End.

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain announced the second year national tour cast of the four-time Tony Award-winning musical, MJ. The tour opened in Chicago in August, 2023 and is currently in Cleveland, OH through August 11. Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

Beginning July 30, Jamaal Fields-Green will assume the title role of MJ, achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the national tour, and in London’s West End.

Fields-Green is joined on tour by Jordan Markus (MJ – Alternate), who will play the role twice a week, Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Jed Resnick (Dave), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble and swings include JoJo Carmichael (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Jōvan Dansberry (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle DuPree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Erik Hamilton (MJ/Michael Standby), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Amber Jackson (Ensemble), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), and Charles P. Way (Swing).

Created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is about the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

The creative team features scenic designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Natasha Katz, costume designer Paul Tazewell, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, makeup designer Joe Dulude II, musical supervisor David Holcenberg, orchestrators and arrangers Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, and music director Victor Simonson.