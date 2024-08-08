Irish Repertory Theatre Announces Full Casting for The Beacon

Irish Repertory Theatre announced full casting for the North American premiere of The Beacon, a new play by Nancy Harris (The Dry), directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull (Little Gem). The Beacon will run from September 11-November 3 on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

Joining the previously announced Kate Mulgrew (Orange is the New Black) as Biev are Zach Appelman (Sleepy Hollow) as Colm, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Donal, David Mattar Merten (An Enemy of the People) as Ray, and Ayana Workman (Rustin) as Bonnie.

Commissioned by Druid in 2016, Nancy Harris’s play The Beacon was co-produced at the Gate Theatre as part of the 2019 Dublin Theatre Festival. A staged reading was previously performed at Irish Rep as part of the New Works Fall Festival 2023. In the play, Beiv, a renowned artist, has left her suburban Dublin home for a secluded cottage on a rugged island off the coast of West Cork, Ireland. Her relative peace is disrupted when her estranged son, Colm, returns home with his new wife, searching for answers about his father’s mysterious death.

The Beacon will feature set and lighting design by Colm McNally, costume design by Orla Long, sound design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe, properties by Nicole Rozanski, dialect coaching by Jane Guyer Fujita, and fight direction by Rick Sordelet.