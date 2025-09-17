Interview: Catherine LeFrere on her "Blow"-out Performance in House of McQueen

Having worked on stage, in film, and in television for the past 15 years, Catherine LeFrere may have finally found her “big break” by playing the eccentric British fashionista Isabella Blow in the new play House of McQueen opposite Bridgerton heartthrob Luke Newton.

TheaterMania recently spoke with LeFrere about working with her celebrated co-star, what she learned about her character before and during rehearsals, and why she is not wearing real McQueen designs on stage.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

How did you get the role of Isabella?

I had a baby last October, so other than doing Zorba for J2 last spring, I haven’t done much acting. I know our show’s casting director, Jamibeth Margolis, so she suggested I audition, even though I really knew very little about Isabella or Lee.

As it happens, for my initial audition, an acting school classmate went in an hour before I did, and she texted me there were a lot of ladies in funny hats auditioning for Isabella, since they were her signature. I always want to wear something to make an effect and show my knowledge of the character, but I never want to do imitation. I also thought a hat would distract attention from me and I wanted them to look at me, not the hat. So, I chose a headband. I’m not sure if that worked, but I got the offer shortly after my audition. I was surprised and excited to get the part, especially after I got to read the entire script.

Was the script your only way about learning about Isabella?

No, I had to have foot surgery before rehearsals started on the show, so I had a lot of time to read books and watch TV. I watched a lot of documentaries about Lee; I watched a lot of his runway shows on YouTube; I read many things online about Isabella; and, most importantly, I read Blow by Blow, the book written by her husband, Detmar, about her, their life together, and how hurtful it was when Lee didn’t take her with him when he became the creative director of Givenchy.

Did the script answer all your questions about Isabella’s unusual relationship with Lee?

Not completely. The big question for me is why she comes back to him so quickly; in the play, it seems like he dumped her in Paris and then she was immediately back with him in London. Of course, in real life, some time had passed. Anyway, I am not sure she ever truly forgave him, but I went with Detmar’s reasoning that she really loved him. They were like a couple in a marriage who weathered all kinds of ups and downs, but who couldn’t live with or without each other. I play her as someone who was both in love—not sexually—with Lee for better and worse but also in love with fashion and staying in that circle.

Are there other influences on your portrayal of Isabella?

Yes, there are two other things. On our first day of rehearsal, our producer Rick Lazos came up to me and said, “You know, they were just like Romeo and Juliet.” I had never thought about that. Also, when I was doing research, I heard a podcast where someone said, “Isabella was crackers.” And part of my portrayal is based on that quote.

There has been a lot of talk about you not wearing actual McQueen dresses onstage. What’s your take on that?

I think people don’t understand that actual McQueen runway dresses wouldn’t survive being worn eight shows a week. And they were worn by very tall women, and I am only five-foot-six. As it happens, my first costume is real vintage Vivien Westwood, after which I am wearing copies of real McQueen dresses created by our costume designer, Kaye Voyce. When we started, Kaye told me the show’s entire fashion story is being told through Isabella’s costumes. Maybe that’s why I feel I spend half my time each night doing quick changes!

Last, but not least, what is it like working with Luke Newton?

Honestly, I didn’t know who he was since I am not a watcher of Bridgerton. But he could not be a better collaborator. Our tech was so complicated that sometimes we would have time to work through things on our breaks, and he was always trying to make our scenes better. He also worked so hard on creating chemistry between us. He always wants to get it right. I’ve worked with some major TV stars, people who are more famous than he is, and they are not always so nice. But Luke is just lovely. I have nothing bad to say!