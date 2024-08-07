Initial Lineup Announced for Return of Broadway Concert Elsie Fest

The event will take place on September 8.

The lineup has been announced for the 2024 Elsie Fest, to be held September 8 at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

The daylong concert will have performances by Rachel Zegler, Lizzy McAlpine, Jordan Fisher, Darrne Criss, John Gallagher Jr., Will Butler, Joy Woods, and Alaska Thunderfuck.

Additionally, there will be previews of the new Broadway musicals Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Swept Away, and Drag: The Musical, as well as songs from the animated television series Hazbin Hotel.

Marie’s Crisis will also return to lead show tune singalongs throughout the day.

Elsie Fest, founded in 2015, is produced by Darren Criss, Ricky Rollins, Eleni Gianulis, Jeff Jernigan, Jordan Roth, Dr. Sidney J. Stern and Corey Lubowich alongside Live Nation.