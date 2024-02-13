Initial Casting for Gun & Powder Includes Ciara Renée and Hunter Parrish

Paper Mill Playhouse announces initial casting for the new musical Gun & Powder, with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain’t No Mo’) and choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher (Classical Theatre of Harlem’s Twelfth Night), the production will run April 4-May 5 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Gun & Powder will star Liisi LaFontaine (West End Dreamgirls) as Martha Clarke, Ciara Renée (Waitress, The Flash) as Mary Clarke, Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country) as Tallulah Clarke, Aaron James McKenzie (A Beautiful Noise) as Elijah, and Hunter Parrish (Spring Awakening, Weeds) as Jesse Whitewater. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Gun & Powder is a new musical inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, African American twin sisters who take extraordinary measures to settle their mother’s sharecropper debt and save her home. In 1893 Texas, the Clarke sisters, passing as white, embark on a Wild West adventure that examines race, family, and identity. The show’s bookwriter and lyricist Angelica Chéri is a descendant of Mary and Martha Clarke.