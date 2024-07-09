In Its Final Week, Merrily We Roll Along Had the Highest Grossing Week Ever for a Sondheim Musical

It broke the box office record at the Hudson Theatre for the tenth and final time.

Maria Friedman’s Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along ended its Broadway run on Sunday, July 7, breaking the Hudson Theatre box office record for the 10th and final time with a gross of $2,766,127.00, marking the highest grossing week ever for a Stephen Sondheim musical on Broadway.

The first-ever Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along played 312 performances and 20 previews to 100% audience capacity for the entirety of the 10-month engagement. (The original Broadway production ran for 16 performances and 44 previews.) The final performance also broke the single performance gross record at the Hudson Theatre with a gross of $509,894.00. The four-time Tony Award-winning production recouped its $12 million capitalization in March, 2024.

Starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, the production also featured Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The final performance company included Max Rackenberg, Rocco Van Auken, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Coby Getzug, Morgan Kirner, Corey Mach, David Scott Purdy, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Brianna Stoute, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Merrily We Roll Along featured a design and creative team that included choreographer Tim Jackson, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, scenic and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Kai Harada, hair and wig Designer Cookie Jordan, music director and additional vocal arranger Joel Fram, music supervisor Catherine Jayes, associate music supervisor Alvin Hough Jr., and music coordinator Kristy Norter.