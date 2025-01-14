Immersive In The Heights Team Announced at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre announced the cast and creative team for In the Heights, featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The immersive production, directed by James Vásquez, with choreography by Shani Talmor and music direction by Angie Benson, will run February 11–May 4 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

The cast includes Karmine Alers as Daniela, Carianmax Benitez as Carla, Berto Fernández as Piragua Guy, Nicolas Garza as Sonny, Victoria Gómez as Nina, Rayanne Gonzales as Abuela Claudia, Crissy Guerrero as Camila, Chibueze Ihuoma as Benny, Ángel Lozada as Usnavi, Michael Marrero as Graffiti Pete, Rudy Martinez as Kevin, and Adriana Scalice as Vanessa.

The ensemble is rounded out by Nichole Forde, Steven Nicolás Franco, José J. Muñoz, Pepin, Matt Rivera, Alanna Sibrián, and Kristen Tarragó. Gianna Vasquez Bartolini, Jared Martin, and Graciela Rey are swings.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew R. Cohen, costume designer Ivania Stack, lighting designer Rui Rita, sound designer Eric Norris, and wig designer Anne Nesmith.