Follies Concert, With Norbert Leo Butz, Donna Murphy, Christine Ebersole, and More, to Play Carnegie Hall

A star-studded cast will perform a concert of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s musical Follies on Thursday, June 20 at Carnegie Hall. The Transport Group production will be directed by Jack Cummings III and musical directed by Joey Chancey. Hannah Oren is creative producer.

The concert will feature a rotating assortment of singers instead of performers assigned to particular roles. In lieu of book scenes, there will be stories about the creation of the original production woven in. Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations will be played by a 30-piece orchestra, with original cast member Mary Jane Houdina restaging the original Michael Bennett choreography.

Featured in the company are Tony winners Norbert Leo Butz, Len Cariou, Christine Ebersole, Katie Finneran, Santino Fontana, Jennifer Holliday, Rachel Bay Jones, Adriane Lenox, Donna Murphy, and Karen Ziemba.

Also on tap are Julie Benko, Mikaela Bennett, Michael Berresse, Alexandra Billings, Klea Blackhurst, Harolyn Blackwell, Stephen Bogardus, Carolee Carmello, Jim Caruso, Nikki Renée Daniels, Alexander Gemignani, Miguel Gill, Olivia Elease Hardy, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Fernell Hogan, Isabel Keating, Norm Lewis, Ryan McCartan, Thom Sesma, Barbara Walsh, Nina White, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Kurt Peterson, who originated the role of Young Ben in the 1971 Broadway production, and Ted Chapin, author of the memoir Everything Was Possible, will host.

The evening will be hosted by Kurt Peterson, who originated the role of Young Ben in the 1971 Broadway production, as well as licensing executive and theatre historian Ted Chapin, whose memoir Everything Was Possible is taken from his daily diaries during the pre-Broadway run of Follies, on which he served as intern during his senior year of college.

Follies, book by James Goldman, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, produced originally on Broadway by Harold Prince, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, premiered on Broadway on April 4, 1971, at the Winter Garden Theatre in a production directed by Harold Prince and Michael Bennett, with choreography by Bennett. The winner of seven Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards, and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for best musical, Follies developed almost immediate cult and legendary status following its closing on July 1, 1972, after playing 522 performances and 12 previews. Scores of revivals followed on Broadway, in the West End, in regional theaters, and throughout the world. This concert is presented by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh.

The show, which has been famously updated numerous times for its many productions over the years, features many songs that are now central to the American songbook, including “Losing My Mind,” “Could I Leave You?,” “Broadway Baby,” “Too Many Mornings,” and “I’m Still Here”

Previous presentations in Transport Group’s Anne L. Bernstein concert series include Nine, Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Broadway Celebration; Sweet Charity; Promises, Promises; Man of La Mancha; Baby; Once Upon a Mattress; The Music Man; Peter Pan; and A Man of No Importance.