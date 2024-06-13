Idina Menzel Sets Broadway Return in New Musical Redwood

Redwood is written and directed by Tina Landau, with songs by Kate Diaz.

Idina Menzel will return to Broadway in the 2024-25 season in Redwood, a new musical that serves as one of her longtime passion projects.

With book, lyrics, and direction by Tina Landau, and music and lyrics by Kate Diaz, Redwood was conceived by Landau and Menzel and follows a woman who leaves her life behind to seek a spiritual awakening in the forests of Northern California. It premiered earlier this year at La Jolla Playhouse.

Cast, creative team, dates, and theater for the Broadway premiere of Redwood will be announced at a later date. The La Jolla production also starred De’Adre Aziza, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Michael Park, and Zachary Noah Piser.

Listen to Menzel sing “Great Escape” from Redwood below:

Tony winner Menzel was last seen on Broadway in If/Then a decade ago. Landau will also direct the Broadway premiere of her musical Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center Theater in 2025. Diaz has written songs and scores featured in shows like Love Island and the video game Fortnight.