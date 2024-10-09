Cabaret News

Hugh Jackman to Perform Monthly Concert Run at Radio City Music Hall in 2025

Jackman will return to the stage for 12 performances scattered throughout the next year.

David Gordon

| New York City |

October 9, 2024

2022 06 12 TM 75th Annual Tony Awards 181 Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
(© Tricia Baron)

Tony winner Hugh Jackman will begin playing a residency at Radio City Musical Hall in 2025.

Set for 12 performances, From New York With Love will kick off on January 24 and 25, with additional shows April 18-19, May 23-24, June 20-21, July 18-19, and August 15-16.

Described as a career retrospective, Jackman’s latest live concert will feature songs from The Boy From OzThe Greatest ShowmanThe Music Man, and many other shows.

Jackman won a Tony for his Broadway debut in The Boy From Oz, and was nominated for his most recent run as Harold Hill in The Music Man. The Les Misérables and Deadpool & Wolverine star is no stranger to the concert world, performing the show Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway in 2011 and toured the large scale The Man. The Music. The Show. in 2019.

