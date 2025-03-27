New plays by Hannah Moscovitch and Jen Silverman will be presented in rep.

Audible, Inc., creator and provider of audio storytelling, and TOGETHER, the new theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, announced a collaboration that will include two fully produced plays, readings, panels, and workshops this spring at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Ian Rickson (Jerusalem) will present two plays in repertory: the New York premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes (April 28-June 18) and Jen Silverman’s (The Roommate) new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Creditors (May 10-June 18). Both plays will be recorded and released on Audible at a later date.

Ella Beatty (Appropriate) and Tony winner Hugh Jackman (X-Men) will star in Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, about an attraction between a middle-aged novelist and university professor and a 19-year-old student.

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy), and Justice Smith (Jurassic World) star in the psychological thriller Creditors, in which a struggling painter, finds his creative spark reignited by a magnetic stranger at an isolated sea-side hotel.

The creative team for both productions is co-scenic designers Brett J Banakis and Christine Jones, costume designer Ásta Hostetter, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, and intimacy coordinator Ann James.

Audible and TOGETHER will collaborate with TDF to offer complimentary tickets to 25% of the house at every performance to a range of community partners who often experience barriers to attending the performing arts. In addition, 25% of tickets will be priced at $35, available on the day of each performance through a digital lottery and in-person at the box office.

The collaboration between Audible Theater and TOGETHER will also include script-in-hand readings, post-show panel discussions, and creative workshops. More details for these events will be announced at later date.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale April 7.