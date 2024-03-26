Hugh Bonneville to Star in Uncle Vanya at Berkley Rep

Conor McPherson’s adaptation of the Chekhov play is the first of seven shows to be announced for new season.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre artistic director Johanna Pfaelzer and managing director Tom Parrish have revealed one production of the upcoming seven-show 2024-25 subscription season — Olivier Award winner Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. A co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company, Uncle Vanya will star Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) and be directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company’s artistic director Simon Godwin. Uncle Vanya will run at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre from February 14, 2025-March 23, 2025.

In the play, a distinguished elderly owner of a rural estate returns with a new, young wife, Yelena, causing tensions to run high, marriages to reach their limits, confessions — and vodka — to flow freely, and weapons to be drawn.

Full cast and creative team for Uncle Vanya will be announced at a later date. The rest of Berkeley Rep’s 2024-25 season lineup will be announced in mid-April.