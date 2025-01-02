House on Fire to Have Record Release Show at the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present a record release show for the new musical House on Fire on Tuesday, February 4, at 7pm. Music and lyrics are by Gretchen Cryer (I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road) and her granddaughter Gracie Hyland (Claim to Fame), with book by Cryer. The show is directed by DeMone Seraphin, with Jody Shelton serving as music director.

In addition to Cryer and Hyland, the cast includes Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple national tour), and Tyley Ross (Miss Saigon). The band features Jody Shelton (orchestrations) on piano, Lee Nadel on bass, Joe Choroszewski on drums, Oscar Albis Rodriguez on guitar, and Leigh Stuart on cello.

The concert will also be livestreamed. Tickets to the livestream are $20. Click here for more information.