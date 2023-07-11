Hit West End Cabaret Revival Coming to Broadway in 2024

The Kander and Ebb classic will play the August Wilson Theatre.

The hit West End revival of Cabaret will come to Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre in the spring of 2024, producers have announced.

Cabaret, which completely gutted the West End’s Playhouse Theatre and rebuilt it as an in-the-round cabaret space called the Kit Kat Club, earned a record-setting seven Olivier Awards in 2022. The New York mounting is expected to transform the Wilson into a similarly configured Kit Kat Club.

Rebecca Frecknall directs the John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff masterpiece, which is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and the Berlin Stories of Christopher Isherwood. The team includes club, scenic, and costumer designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabelle Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, choreographer Julia Cheng, musical supervisor Jennifer Whyte, assistant director/prologue director Jordan Fein, and prologue composer/musical director Angus MacRae.

No further information regarding dates or casting was provided, though it is believed that Cabaret will be headlined by Olivier-winning London star Eddie Redmayne.