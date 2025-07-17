Historic Cherry Lane Theatre, Now Owned by A24, Sets September Reopening

Off-Broadway’s historic Cherry Lane Theatre will reopen this fall, with a special week of inaugural events September 8-14.

The Red Door Reopening week will include theater, comedy, music, and film events, culminating in the launch of a regular film screening series hosted by director Sofia Coppola. Sundays with Sofia will kick off September 14 with Adrian Lyne’s Foxes, followed by a neighborhood block party outside the theater on Commerce Street. Additional events will be announced later in the summer.

Purchased by A24 in 2023, the theater has undergone a multi-year renovation that includes updates to technical equipment, new seating, the installation of a film projector and screen, an upgraded lobby and concessions area, and the creation of Wild Cherry, a new bar/restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or. The stage and historic details remain intact.

Eventual programming will include long-running theater productions, curated events, screenings, popup performances, and more.

Located in a residential part of the West Village right where Commerce Street curves into Barrow Street, the theater has debuted new plays by Samuel Beckett, Tennessee Williams, Edward Albee, Amiri Baraka, and Sam Shepard. In the last decade, the theater also welcomed shows by stand-up comedians like Colin Quinn, Neal Brennan, Hasan Minhaj, Jacqueline Novak, Alex Edelman, Nick Kroll, and John Mulaney.