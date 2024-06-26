Here There Are Blueberries Becomes NYTW’s Highest-Grossing Production

Tectonic Theater Project’s new play, Here There Are Blueberries, has become the highest-grossing production in the 45-year history of New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) during its limited engagement, which included two extensions.

Co-written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich and conceived and directed by Kaufman, Here There Are Blueberries was named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama. Here There Are Blueberries is a co-production between NYTW and Tectonic Theater Project in partnership with Brian and Dayna Lee and Sonia Friedman Productions.

The final performance at NYTW will be on June 30. An international tour is set to launch in 2025 with engagements in London, Germany, Australia, Spain, Italy, and across the United States. More information will be announced soon.

Based on real events, the play is about historical photographs and what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust and humanity. In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a US Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls.

The New York Theatre Workshop cast of Here There Are Blueberries includes Scott Barrow, Nemuna Ceesay, Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant, Noah Keyishian, Jonathan Raviv, Sam Reeder, Erika Rose, Anna Shafer, Elizabeth Stahlmann, Charlie Thurston, and Grant James Varjas.

The creative team features scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer David Lander, sound designer Bobby McElver, projection designer David Bengali, intimacy coordinator and sensitivity specialist Ann James, and associate director and dramaturg Amy Marie Seidel.