HERE Appoints Four New Co-Directors

Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, Lanxing Fu, and Lauren Miller have been named as co-directors of the Obie award-winning HERE. The co-directors will collaboratively take on the artistic and executive leadership of the organization, overseeing the various functions of the organization and bringing each of their individual passions, skills, and artistry to nurture the vision of HERE as a whole.

Alick has been working in the theater world for over 20 years, most recently as the associate artistic director at the Vineyard. He is also a freelance dramaturg in NYC, nationwide, and internationally.

Dias is a Goan-American transdisciplinary artist, community organizer, and award-winning theater-maker working at the intersection of racial justice and care for the earth. She is a co-founder of Groundwater Arts and was director of artistic partnerships and innovation at Baltimore Center Stage (BCS).

Fu is a Chinese-American, multidisciplinary theater artist rooted in social practice and is co-director of Superhero Clubhouse, an interdisciplinary collective creating theater for climate justice. She has worked as a producing associate with SITI Company, guest lecturer at Skidmore College, and is currently a guest director at Pace University.

Miller has over a decade of experience in cultural advancement for the Bushwick Starr, the Irish Repertory Theatre, and TACT/The Actors Company Theatre and serves on the Board of Directors of the Brick Theater, as a co-organizer of the Cultural Solidarity Fund, and fundraiser and organizer for progressive political causes.

HERE’s new leadership model echoes the founding of the organization over 30 years ago, in 1993, when four artists, Barbara Busackino, Tim Maner, Kristin Marting, and Randy Rollison, co-founded HERE as a welcoming community to support and launch a variety of artists with unique perspectives. HERE started with the idea that boundary-pushing hybrid artists can best realize their visions if they are invited into a creative home that offers flexible resources. That artist-centered mission has continued under Marting, who is stepping down this month from her role as founding artistic director to make room for this new generation of leadership.