Heated Rivalry Musical Parody Begins Performances Next Month

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Zachary Noah Piser are slated to star in a staged reading of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, which will perform March 14-18 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre before it moves to Brooklyn’s The Bell House for two additional performances on March 23 and 24.

Johnson will play Ilya Rosanov, the dickish (but secretly sweet) Russian hockey star who falls in love with the equally talented Canadian player Shane Hollander (Piser). The musical promises to follow Shane on “his journey from power center to power bottom.”

With book, music and lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is inspired by Jacob Tierney’s television series about hockey players secretly in love, which is itself based on the series of novels by Rachel Reid.

“See all of your favorite moments,” reads an official description, “from the series that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. With a pop-infused score of toe-tapping original songs, scene-stealing cameos by characters like Rose Landry and Ilya’s Ass, and time jumps that absolutely no one can keep track of – audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and possibly saying, ‘…Girl!’ Because with love, sometimes it comes when you least expect it…and sometimes, it comes hands-free.”

Jay Armstrong Johnson was last seen on Broadway playing reporter Britt Craig in the revival of Parade. Piser was recognized for delivering one of the 10 best performances of 2025 for his turn in Redwood on Broadway.

The ensemble of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody features Ryan Duncan, Ryann Redmond and Cherry Torres. Alan Kliffer directs.