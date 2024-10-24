Hear Karen Mason Sing "Ring Them Bells"

The song is featured on her new album, Karen Mason and All That Jazz!

Broadway star Karen Mason has a new album celebrating the songwriting collaboration of John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). Produced by Zevely Records and King Kozmo Music, a division of the Jazzheads Music Group, Karen Mason and All That Jazz! drops tomorrow. You can pre-save for streaming on various platforms here. And to hold you over, here’s Mason’s rendition of “Ring Them Bells,” the number Kander and Ebb penned for Liza Minnelli for her 1972 concert Liza with a Z.

Mason will perform several numbers from the new album at a concert at 54 Below on November 10. Then she’s taking her act to Davenport’s in Chicago November 13-16.