Hazbin Hotel to Have Live Concert in NYC Ahead of Season 2

The concert will be hosted by Erika Henningsen, with performances by other cast members.

Prime Video has announced Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first live concert event celebrating the adult animated musical series created by Vivienne Medrano. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen (Just in Time) and featuring performances from cast members from seasons 1 and 2, the concert will take place on October 20 at the Majestic Theater.

Produced by RadicalMedia, the concert will be available on Prime Video at a later date.

Fans can click here to request tickets to attend in person.

The second season of Hazbin Hotel will premiere on October 29 on Prime Video, with two episodes rolling out weekly through November 19. Watch a trailer for season 2 below.

The soundtrack for season 2, available for pre-order here, will feature new original songs written and produced by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, performed by Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Shoba Narayan, Patina Miller, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Kevin Del Aguila, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Alex Newell.