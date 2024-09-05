Hannah Shankman Is the Funny Girl North American Tour's New Fanny Brice

Hannah Shankman (Hair, Wicked), previously the standby for Fanny Brice, will play the role of Fanny Brice in the Funny Girl North American tour. She joins Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney, and Cheryl Stern as Mrs. Strakosh.

Shankman will take over the role on September 24 in Seattle. Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

Rounding out the cast are Vinny Andaloro, Jack Bianchi, Courtney Brady, Kate E. Cook, Connor Coughlin, Joel Douglas, Annabelle Duffy, Mathew Fedorek, Alex Hartman, Kathy Liu, Missy Marion, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Emily Anne Nester, Myah Segura, Brendan Sheehan, Jordon Taylor, Sean Seamus Thompson, Travis Ward-Osborne, and Annaliese Wilbur.

The musical comedy about comedian Fanny Brice features a score by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade” and “People,” and a book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, with revisions by Harvey Fierstein.

Funny Girl is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos) and tap choreography by Ayodele Casel. The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music supervision by Michael Rafter, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The tour music director/conductor is Elaine Davidson.