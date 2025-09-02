Gregg Edelman and More Join Cast of Berkshire Theatre Group's Metamorphoses

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) announced the cast and creative team for its fall production of Mary Zimmerman’s Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning Metamorphoses. Directed by Isadora Wolfe, former associate artistic director and resident director of Sleep No More, this production will run at the Unicorn Theatre September 25-October 26.

Mary Zimmerman’s Metamorphoses reimagines Ovid’s tales from the tragic longing of Orpheus and Eurydice to King Midas’ fateful wish.

This cast features David Adkins (The Americans) as Philemon and Cinyras; June Carryl (Mindhunter) as Aphrodite and Baucis; Evelyn Chen (Sleep No More) as Eurydice and Psyche; Paul Deo Jr. (Troilus and Cressida) as Orpheus; Tony nominee Gregg Edelman (City of Angels) as Midas, Narrator 1, and Apollo; Stephanie Jean Lane (Sleep No More) as Woman by the Water, Alcyone, and Q; Tim Liu (Cambodian Rock Band) as Phaeton; Fedra Ramirez-Olivares as Myrrha; Kelli Simpkins (Chasing Amy) as Scientist, Erysichthon, and Therapist; and John William Watkins (Sleep No More) as Ceyx, Morpheus, and Vertumnus.

The production features assistant direction by Sean Wiberg, scenic design by Jason Simms, costume design by Amanda Roberge, lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson, and sound design and original music by Scott Killian.