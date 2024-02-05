Great Performances to Feature Audra McDonald at the London Palladium and More

PBS announced its spring 2024 premiere schedule. This season of Great Performances, the performing arts showcase featuring performances from around the world, will include premieres of Hamlet starring Ato Blankson-Wood, Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, and Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Celebration, airing Friday nights in May.

Hamlet premieres on May 10 at 9pm ET. The production is from the Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The production of Shakespeare’s classic play is directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) with Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play) in the title role.

On May 17 at 9pm ET, Audra McDonald at the London Palladium premieres. Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs, including “I Am What I Am,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “Summertime,” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” at this concert recorded from the London Palladium. She is accompanied by the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra led by musical director Andy Einhorn.

Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Celebration premieres on May 31 at 9pm ET. The musicals from the partnership between composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II include Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Flower Drum Song, and The Sound of Music. To commemorate Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 80th Anniversary, an all-star cast performed their music from London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The cast includes Michael Ball, Maria Friedman, Daniel Dae Kim, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace, Patrick Wilson, and more.

All of these premieres will be available on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app.