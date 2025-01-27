Great Gatsby to Launch North American Tour Next Year

Producers Chunsoo Shin, OD Company, and NETworks Presentations have announced that the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby will launch a North American tour next year. The tour will officially open at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, running January 31, 2026-February 7, 2026, and will play more than 50 cities, including Dallas and Cleveland. Additional tour cities and casting will be revealed at a later date.

The F. Scott Fitzgerald novel on which the musical is based celebrates its centennial this year. The Great Gatsby has also announced West End and Seoul productions.

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Paradise Square) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and choreography by Dominique Kelley (Dancing With the Stars).

The production also features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements and music supervision by Jason Howland, and orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg.