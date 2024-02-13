Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer Star in Sunday in the Park With George

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center, in collaboration with Grind Arts Company, presents a reimagined new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park With George, directed and choreographed by Eamon Foley (Assassins, 13: The Musical) and starring Graham Phillips (Sunday in the Park With George at Pasadena Playhouse, CBS’s The Good Wife) as George and Talia Suskauer (Wicked) as Dot. Performances run March 8-24.

Foley first encountered the score to Sunday as a 9-year-old in the revival cast of Gypsy with Bernadette Peters, and over the years has come up with a concept that incorporates contemporary ballet. Six ballet dancers from the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) join the company to bring Foley’s vision to life. Watch a preview of the concept below.

The cast also features Joy Hermalyn (Fiddler on the Roof), Bernard Dotson (Chicago), Kevin Arnold, Giuliana Augello, Anthony Cataldo, Katie Davis, Bridget Gooley, James C. Harris, Isabel Lagana, Ella Mangano, Dylan Randazzo, and Allie Siebold. The AXCBT dancers include Giana Carroll, Alyssa Harris, Lindsay Jorgensen, Olivia Miranda, Sarah Takash, and Gillian Worek.

Music director Nate Patten will conduct the 11-piece orchestra. The production team also includes associate director-choreographer Devin Richey, lighting designer Paul Miller, sound designer Ian Wehrle, projections designer Brad Peterson, scenic designer Ryan Howell, costume designer DW, puppet designer Eric Wright of Puppet Kitchen International, and prop designer Susan Bloir.