Gracie Lawrence, Erika Henningsen Set Just in Time Exits; Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson on Deck

New casting has been announced for Broadway’s Just in Time, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff.

Erika Henningsen will play her final performance as Sandra Dee on Sunday, September 14, with Sadie Dickerson making her Broadway debut in the role on Tuesday, September 16.

Gracie Lawrence’s last show as Connie Francis will be Sunday, October 5; replacing her is Sarah Hyland, who will play the singer beginning Wednesday, October 8.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Circle in the Square Theatre will be transformed into an intimate night club where Groff, a cast of 16, and a live onstage band perform Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), and choreography by Shannon Lewis (Fosse).