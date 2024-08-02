Go Behind-the-Scenes at Waitress at The Muny

Get an exclusive look backstage at the Jessica Vosk-led production of Waitress at The Muny.

The production began performances at the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park July 30, where it will run through August 5.

Jessica Vosk (Wicked) stars as Jenna alongside Devin DeSantis as Dr. Pomatter, Lissa deGuzman (Wicked) as Dawn, Nicole Michelle Haskins as Becky, Ken Page (The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Joe, Jonah D. Winston as Cal, and Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) as Ogie, Cleavant Derricks (Dreamgirls ) as Joe, and Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera) as Earl. Caitlin Witty serves as a standby for Jenna.

The ensemble includes Kaley Bender, Harter Clingman, Arnold Harper II, Alia Hodge, Josh Hoon Lee, Patricia Jewel, Vaughn Mariani, Gabriel Mudd, Owen Scales, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, and Erica Stephan. They’re joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.

The show’s creative team is led by director Lili-Anne Brown, with choreographer Chloe O. Davis, associate choreographer Teneise Ellis, music director/conductor Andra Velis Simon, intimacy consultant Tress Kurzym, scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Raquel Adorno, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, co-sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designer Mike Tutaj, and wig designer Kelley Jordan.