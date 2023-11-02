Les Misérables, Waitress, In the Heights, and More Announced for the Muny’s 106th Season

Dreamgirls, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Fiddler on the Roof, and Anything Goes are also in the lineup.

The Muny, the largest outdoor musical theater in North America, announced the seven-show lineup for its 106th summer season, which runs from June 17-August 25.

The season kicks off with mega-musical Les Misérables (June 17-23), followed by Dreamgirls (June 27-July 3), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (July 8-16), and Fiddler on the Roof (July 19-25). The season continues with the regional and Muny premiere of Sara Bareilles’ Waitress (July 30-August 5) and the Muny premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights (August 9-15). Cole Porter’s tap-dancing comedy Anything Goes (August 19-25) will close the season.

Les Misérables is based on Victor Hugo’s novel, with music by Claude-Michel Shönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and book by Alain Boublil and Schönberg.

Dreamgirls is about the changes in American pop music that exploded in the 1960s. The musical with book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger follows an all-girl singing trio from Chicago that rises from obscurity to superstardom.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is based on the animated film about Ariel, a mermaid who yearns to be human. It has a book by Douglas Wright, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.

Fiddler on the Roof returns to The Muny for its 11th production. This classic musical with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick follows Tevye the milkman in his town of Anatevka in 1905 as his daughters question tradition and the world changes around him.

In Waitress, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles and book by Adrienne Shelly, Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker, dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights makes its Muny debut. The musical about the people that live in the neighborhood of Washington Heights has a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and music and lyrics by Miranda.

Anything Goes makes its Muny return after 25 years and features some of Cole Porter’s most famous songs, including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” and “Anything Goes.”

Season ticket renewals begin in November with new subscriptions on sale in March. Single show tickets will go on sale in May.