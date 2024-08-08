Glengarry Glen Ross Returning to Broadway With Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk

A revival of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play will run next spring, with Bill Burr also in the cast.

A Broadway revival of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Glengarry Glen Ross, has been announced for the spring of 2025.

Emmy winners Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will star as Ricky Roma and Shelley Levene. Comedian Bill Burr (Old Dads) will co-star as Dave Moss. Tony winner Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt) directs.

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job — a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top. Odenkirk and Burr make their Broadway debuts with the drama.

The play had its world premiere at London’s National Theatre in 1983. The following year it opened in Chicago and then on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for Best Play. The 2025 production, produced by Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold, will be Glengarry Glen Ross‘s third Broadway revival. Richards has shepherded the two most recent Glengarry revivals to Broadway, with casts headed by Liev Schreiber and Alan Alda, and Bobby Cannavale and Al Pacino, respectively.

Additional cast, full design team, dates, and theater will be announced in the coming months.