Ghost of John McCain Announces Casting for Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and More

The producers of Ghost of John McCain announced the full cast and creative team for the upcoming musical comedy. Joining the previously announced Jason Tam, Luke Kolbe Mannikus, Aaron Michael Ray, and Zonya Love are Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Here We Are) as Hillary Clinton, Daughter-Wife, Sexy Lady Fox News Anchor, and others and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) as Roy Cohn, Lindsey Graham, Joe Biden, and others. Understudies are Anthony Zambito, Gisela Adisa, and Joshua David Robinson.

Featuring a book by Scott Elmegreen, a score by Drew Fornarola, direction by Catie Davis, and choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, Ghost of John McCain will run from September 3-November 10 at the Soho Playhouse.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III, costume designer Mieka van der Ploeg, hair and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan, lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Daniela Hart/Uptown Works NYC, and music director Vadim Feichtner.