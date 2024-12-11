Get a First Listen to a Song From the Broadway-Bound Buena Vista Social Club

Listen to the song “Chan Chan” ahead of Broadway performances beginning on February 21 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club has released the full song “Chan Chan.” Performances begin on February 21, ahead of an official opening on March 19, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Featuring the music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck (Illinoise), a book by Marco Ramirez (The Royale), and direction by Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), Buena Vista Social Club is inspired by the artists who recorded the original album. Listen to the song below.

The cast includes Justin Cunningham as Juan de Marcos, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Carlos Gonzalez, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Natalie Venetia Belcon as Omara, Julio Monge as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Leonardo Reyna as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Ashley De La Rosa as Young Haydee, Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, and Sophia Ramos.

The band is Marco Paguia on piano, David Oquendo on guitar, Gustavo Schartz on bass, Hery Paz on woodwinds, Eddie Venegas on trombone, Jesus Ricardo on trumpet, Javier Díaz on percussion, Mauricio Herrera on percussion, and Román Diaz on percussion. The band features music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements, and music direction by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, and music consultation by Juan de Marcos and David Yazbek.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of the making of “Chan Chan” below.