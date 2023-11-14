Gabby Beans and April Matthis to Star in The Apiary Off-Broadway

This world premiere play by Kate Douglas also stars Carmen M. Herlihy and Taylor Schilling.

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Kate Douglas’s The Apiary, which is set to begin previews at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater on January 31, ahead of an official opening night on February 13. Performances are currently scheduled through February 25.

Described as a play about “sacrifice, ambition, and honeybees,” The Apiary is set 22 years in the future, when two lab assistants hatch a plot that could change the world.

The four-person plays stars Gabby Beans (Tony nominee for The Skin of Our Teeth), Obie Award winner April Matthis (Toni Stone), Carmen M. Herlihy (Bachelorette), and Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black). Kate Whoriskey, who helmed Second Stage’s Broadway production of Clyde’s, directs.

The design team will be announced at a later date.