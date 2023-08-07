Funny Girl Announces Complete Tour Casting

The touring production will be led by newcomer Katerina McCrimmon.

Complete casting has been announced for the 2023-24 North American Tour of Funny Girl. The tour’s official launch will take place at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, September 9-16, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast to coast.

The full touring ensemble will feature Vinny Andaloro, Lamont Brown, Kate E. Cook, Julia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Jorge Guerra, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Hannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur.

The production’s previously announced principals include Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.

Funny Girl is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and features a classic score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart was revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein for this revival.

The current Broadway production, starring Lea Michele in the title role, runs at the August Wilson Theatre through September 3.