Funny Girl Announces Principal Casting for North American Tour

The producers of Funny Girl have announced principal casting for the revival’s North American Tour.

The cast will feature Grammy Award winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and introduce Katerina McCrimmon in the starring role of Fanny Brice. They will be joined by Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Manchester, a 50-year veteran of the music industry, is best known for songs such as “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” “You Should Hear How She Talks About You,” and “Through the Eyes of Love” (Ice Castles). In her national tour debut, McCrimmon steps into the role of Fanny Brice on the heels of becoming a YoungArts Winner in Theater and a Presidential Scholar in the Arts. The Funny Girl tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, September 9-16, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast.

Funny Girl is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Funny Girl, led by Lea Michele in the title role, is running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre through September 3.