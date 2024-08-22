Casting has been announced for an all-new North American tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, the musical that celebrates the life and legacy of Tina Turner. The tour will launch at EJ Thomas Hall in Akron, Ohio on September 24, after technical rehearsals at the State Theatre in Springfield, Ohio, and go on to visit over 60 cities.

The cast is led by singer-songwriter Jayna Elise, formerly known as Jayna Brown, a finalist on America’s Got Talent and American Idol.

Elise is joined on tour by Sterling Baker-McClary as Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner, Elaina Walton as Zelma Bullock, Mona Swain as Tina Turner (at certain performances), Deidre Lang as Gran Georgeanna, and Kristen Daniels as Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil.

The ensemble includes Maurice Alpharicio, Catrina Brenae, Taylor Brice, Mya Bryant, Audrey Taylor Floyd, Chelsea Nicole Green, Charis Michelle Gullage, Callie Holley, Joe Hornberger, Jeffrey May Hyche, Daniyah Jezel, Aveighyah “Veigh” Lee, Morgan Lewis, Ashley D. Lyles, Bear Manescalchi, Darius J. Manuel, Pharaoh Mouton, Steven Sawan, Albert Sterner, Ephraim Takyi, Hunter Torr, and Paul Watt-Morse.

TINA -The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall (The Hot Wing King) with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd and associate director Sharika Niles with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast and associate choreographer Janet Rothermel, the tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America.

The production also includes set and costume designs by Mark Thompson with associate scenic designer Brian Webb and costume coordinator Kaitlyn Barrett, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck with music supervision by Alvin Hough Jr., lighting by Bruno Poet with associate lighting designer John Viesta and assistant lighting designer Ken Wills, sound by Nevin Steinberg and associate sound designer Jaechelle Johnson, projection design by Jeff Sugg with associate projection designer Simon Harding and animator Brittany Bland, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates with hair and wig coordinator Liz Printz.

Click here for a complete list of tour stops.