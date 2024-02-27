Full Casting Announced for The Kite Runner Tour

The producers of The Kite Runner, a play with music based on Khaled Hosseini’s internationally best-selling novel, announced full casting for the North American tour of the Broadway and West End production. The tour will stop in San Jose — where the show originally premiered in 2009 — co-presented by EnActe Arts and the Hammer Theater, April 3-7, before officially opening on April 9 at ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona, and moving on to nearly 20 cities, including Chicago and Washington. Click here for a full list of tour stops.

Ramzi Khalaf (Bruce the Musical) stars as Amir in a cast that features Raji Ahsan, Danish Farooqui (The Kite Runner on Broadway), Shahzeb Zahid Hussain, Hassan Nazari-Robati, Haythem Noor, James Rana (The Band’s Visit), Jonathan Shaboo, Kevin Stevens, Wiley Naman Strasser, Awesta Zarif, Jade Ziane, and Sophie Zmorrod. They join Salar Nader, the musician seen in the Broadway production, who was previously announced to be reprising his role as tabla artist for the tour.

The stage production of The Kite Runner tells a story of friendship spanning cultures and continents, following one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

The Kite Runner is directed by Giles Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler. The creative team includes composer and musical supervisor Jonathan Girling, scenic and costume design Barney George, lighting design Charles Balfour, sound design Drew Baumohl, projection design William Simpson, movement director Kitty Winter, associate director Damian Sandys, and cultural consultant and dialect coach Humaira Ghilzai.