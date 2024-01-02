Full Cast Announced for Mack & Mabel in Los Angeles

The full cast has been announced for All Roads Theatre Company’s (ARTCO) fully staged and choreographed “in concert” presentation of Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s musical Mack & Mabel. ARTCO is a new Los Angeles Equity theater company and Mack & Mabel is its inaugural production.

Mack & Mabel, about the tumultuous romantic and artistic relationship between silent-movie director Mack Sennett and his star Mabel Normand, plays four performances only, February 16-18, at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. The production is directed and choreographed by ARTCO founder and producing artistic director Scott Thompson, with the 18-musician orchestra conducted by co-founder Fred Barton. Sylvie Gosse and Mark Marchillo serve as associate choreographers.

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) and Jenna Lea Rosen (Elena of Avalor) star in the title roles. Caroline O’Connor (Mack & Mabel in London) joins them as Lottie Ames, replacing Beth Leavel, who has a new Broadway commitment. Also in the cast are Chad Doreck as film director William Desmond Taylor, Lee James as Frank Capra, Michael Shepperd as the soundstage Watchman, Robert Yacko as Kleiman, Glenn Rosenblum as Fox, Arthur L. Ross as Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, and Myriam Ali as Ella The Pianist.

The ensemble includes Nichole Beeks, Amanda Carr, John Dellaporta, Brody Ensor, Cole Fletcher, Skylar Gaines, Ariana Nicole George, Sylvie Gosse, Flynn Henry, Shira Jackman, Danielle LaRauf, David Leppert, Holden Maples, Mark Marchillo, Julia Marley, Donovan Mendelovitz, Alexandra Mitchell, Gabby Rosales, Iva Erwin, and Erica Schaeffer.