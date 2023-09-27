Full Cast Announced for Amid Falling Walls (Tsvishn Falndike Vent)

This world premiere musical is from the company that produced Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and the off-Broadway run of Harmony.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced complete casting for Amid Falling Walls (Tsvishn Falndike Vent), which is set to begin previews at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on November 14 ahead of an official opening night November 20. Performances are scheduled through December 10.

According to an official description, “The production features material written and performed in ghettos, cabarets, partisan encampments in the forests, concentration camps and clandestine theaters, and includes firsthand testimony of people living through the Holocaust via their own poetry and music. Although many of the young men and women in their 20s and 30s who created the remarkable work featured in the production were murdered during World War II, their songs are brought to life in a show that is the first of its kind: the authentic story of resistance and hope through the words and music of those who were there.”

The musical will be performed in Yiddish with English subtitles. It is curated and arranged by NYTF’s Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek, and curated and written by Avram Mlotek, who is a rabbi and cantor, with direction by Motl Didner (NYTF: The Golden Bride, The Megile of Itzik Manger).

In addition to the previously announced Steven Skybell (Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Abby Goldfarb, and Daniella Rabbani, the cast features Dani Apple (NYTF: The Sorceress), Jacob Ben-Shmuel (National Tour: The Book of Mormon), Yael Eden Chanukov (NYTF: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Eli Mayer (Regional: Ride the Cyclone, Footloose), John David Reed (Regional: Something Rotten!, Guys and Dolls), Mikhl Yashinsky (NYTF: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Rachel Zatcoff (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera; NYTF: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish).

The creative team for Amid Falling Walls (Tsvishn Falndike Vent) features scenic design by Jessica Alexandra Cancino, costume design by Izzy Fields, lighting design by Yael Lubetzky, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and projection design by Brad Peterson. Choreography is by Tamar Rogoff. Orchestrations are by Frank London and Michael Winograd. The production stage manager is Jason Brouillard.