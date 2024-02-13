Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for Zinnie Harris’s Macbeth (An Undoing)

The UK and US tour includes a New York run at Theatre for a New Audience.

Rose Theatre, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, and Theatre for a New Audience announce full casting and creative team for a UK and US tour of Zinnie Harris’s Macbeth (An Undoing). This new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Scottish play will run at Theatre for a New Audience in New York from April 5-May 4. The tour will also stop at the Rose Theatre in London and the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh.

The full cast includes Nicole Cooper (Coriolanus) as Lady Macbeth, Adam Best (Cyrano De Bergerac) as Macbeth, Emmanuella Cole (The Illiad) as Lady Macduff/Mae, Liz Kettle (Henry VI) as Carlin, Thierry Mabonga as Macduff/Doctor, Marc Mackinnon as Duncan/Murderer 2, Taqi Nazeer as Bloody Soldier/Lennox, Star Penders as Missy/Malcolm, James Robinson as Banquo, and Laurie Scott as Ross/Murder 1.

Harris also directs, leading a creative team that includes set designer Tom Piper, costume designer Alex Berry, lighting designer Lizzie Powell, sound designer Pippa Murphy, composer Oguz Kaplangi, movement director Emily Jane Boyle, fight and intimacy director Kaitlin Howard, and dramaturg Frances Poet.

Harris’s retelling of the classic Scottish play puts the Lady Macbeth front and center. When her husband returns victorious from the battlefield with a prophecy that he is to become King of Scotland, Lady Macbeth will stop at nothing to make their darkest ambition a reality. Watch a trailer below.