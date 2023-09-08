Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away

Arena stage has announced the full cast and creative team for the new musical Swept Away, which is set to begin previews November 25 ahead of an official opening night December 6. Performances are scheduled through December 30.

Joining the previously announced John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall are Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Taurean Everett, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Michael Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Tyrone L. Robinson, John Sygar, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Michael Mayer directs the production.

Set in 1888, Swept Away follows four survivors — a young man in search of adventure (Enscoe), his big brother who has sworn to protect him (Sands), a captain at the end of a long career at sea (Duvall), and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace (Gallagher) — after a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The show featured a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red) and a score by The Avett Brothers.

The creative team includes Tony Award-nominated choreographer David Neumann, music supervisor Brian Usifer, music arrangements & orchestrations by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, stage manager Matthew Leiner, and assistant stage managers Alice M. Pollitt, Marne Anderson, and Jalon Payton.