John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands to Lead Swept Away at Arena Stage

John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Wayne Duvall, and Adrian Blake Enscoe will star in the Arena Stage production of Swept Away, a new musical featuring the songs of the Avett Brothers. This quartet returns to the show after leading the world premiere production at Berkeley Rep in the winter of 2022.

With a book by John Logan and direction by Michael Mayer, Swept Away is set in 1888 and follows the four survivors of a shipwreck as they each face the consequence of what it takes to stay alive.

Complete casting and creative team are still to be announced. The show runs November 25-December 30 in the Kreeger Theater.

Watch Sands and Endscoe perform the song “Murder in the City” below: