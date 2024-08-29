Freestyle Love Supreme's Aneesa Folds to Perform Solo Show

Theater News

The developmental workshop performance will take place on Friday, August 30, at the Second City New York.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

August 29, 2024

Aneesa Folds
(© David Gordon)

Why Am I Here?, a one-woman-show created by and starring Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), will have a developmental workshop performance on Friday, August 30 at the Second City New York.

The one-night-only presentation will feature direction by Jonald Jude Reyes (artistic director of the training center of the Second City) and music direction by Alan Markley (Freestyle Love Supreme).

Why Am I Here? is an exploration of love, self-worth, and existential crises—sprinkled with prayers, profanity, and a bit of nostalgia.

