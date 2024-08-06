Frasier’s Dan Butler to Star in Another Shot Off-Broadway

Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz’s new comedy will make its New York premiere at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre.

Producer Donald Cameron Clark Jr. and executive producer Laura Stanczyk have announced the run of Another Shot, a comedy by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz. The play will have its New York premiere at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre this fall. Performances will run October 15-January 4, 2025, with opening night scheduled for October 29. Dan Butler (“Bulldog” from Frasier) will star as Harry. Jackson Gay directs.

Another Shot is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), Another Shot tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.

In addition to Butler, the cast will feature Chiké Johnson as Vince, Samantha Mathis as Andrea, Gregg Mozgala as Isaiah, Quentin Nguyễn-duy as George, and Portia as Barb. The company is completed by T.J. Mannix (Harry/Vince understudy), Zuleyma Guevara (Barb/Andrea understudy), and Neil Redfield (Isiah/George understudy).

The creative team is Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Daniel Baker (sound design), Stefania Bulbarella (projection design), and Alejo Vietti (costume design). The stage manager is Avery Trunko, and the assistant stage manager is Rodrigo Herrera.

Another Shot was titled When Harry Met Rehab during its 2021 Chicago run, where it received a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best New Work. Another Shot is not a production of Signature Theatre.